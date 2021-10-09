3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $284,900

 Skip to main content
Contact listing agent, Angela Brown (336) 689-4559 for additional information. Stunning townhomes in the Kingsfield subdivision. 3BR/2BA with sunroom. Open floor plan offers granite counter tops in the kitchen with tiled backsplash. Pantry area. Cozy living rm offers vaulted ceiling and fireplace. No carpet? No problem-You won't find any here. Gas water heater. Patio area. All brick exterior with 2 car garage. Act now and reserve yours!

