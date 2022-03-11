 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $665,000

Acreage galore! 11.90 +/- acreage. If you are looking for your very own private oasis - this is it! Sit out on the front covered porch or back deck and you may spot some wildlife! Heated-salt water pool will be a great addition to your summer fun! Home offers main level primary bedroom with ample closet space and a huge bathroom equipped with walk in tiled shower and more! Also on the main level you will find an office, playroom and laundry room. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs. Above the garage you will find a large bonus room that offers a full bathroom. This home has so much to offer and has lots of items updated. Wonderful place to call home!

