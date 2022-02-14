MULTIPLE OFFERS... please submit best offers by 1/16/2022 at 12:00 noon. Adorable 3 bed, 1 bath home located about one mile from Belews Lake. Large LR w/ gas logs, open to kitchen & dining w/ updated paint colors to correspond throughout. Updated grey-tone, laminate flooring. Beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout the rest of the home. Great size bedrooms. 2 car carport off the back of home w/parking pad. Large storage building out back w/lean-to, great for a workshop/storage. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Belews Creek - $164,900
