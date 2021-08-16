3 Bedroom Home in Belews Creek - $335,000

Amazing all brick one-level home with bonus room! You will love this open floor plan that features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, lots of cabinets and pantry. Enjoy the cozy great room with vaulted ceiling and beautiful stone gas log fireplace. The formal dining room is stunning with its 3-tiered trey ceiling, wainscoting and chair railing. Spacious owner’s suite and en-suite with double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet are everything you need to end a long day. Beautiful wood floors throughout main common area. No HOA dues and just minutes from Belews Lake! Priced for carpet allowance. USDA eligible.