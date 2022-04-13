3 Bedroom Home in Belews Creek - $560,000

Just minutes from beautiful Belews Creek but also very convenient to Stokesdale/Oak Ridge, Kernersville, and Winston-Salem....this inviting home offers so much space and versatile space with the primary suite on the main level, 2 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs and a large rec room and large office in the basement level. There is also the main level double garage, a basement garage, and the detached garge which would be perfect for your boat. All of this on almost an acre lot. Ths home features many nice features and amenities thru out such as the fireplace with gas logs, kitchen island with vegetable sink, walk-in pantry, large breakfast/keeping room area, tray ceiling in the primary bdrm, walk in closet in the bonus room, closet storage in the basement office, unfinished storage in the basement and did I mention the screened in porch with ceiling fan! This house is a MUST SEE!