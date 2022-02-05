JUST LISTED! Looking for new construction that is ready now? This barely lived in home is waiting for you on a premium lot in Kinderton Village! Wonderful open floorplan that is great for main level living, and bonus area upstairs offers an extra living space as well as 3rd bedroom and private bath - perfect for your guests and an informal living area. Entertainers kitchen boasts gorgeous quartz countertops overlooking the living and breakfast areas. Stainless gas cooktop, all kitchen applicances including new stianless refrigerator will remain. Great natural light throuhout. Perfect owner's suite with tray ceiling, recessed lighting, spacious bath with granite double vanity, tile, seperte shower and garden tub. Owner's closet has a passthrough to the laundry! Storage in abundance around every corner! Step outside and enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the water. Neighborhood pool, clubhouse, basketball courts & more! Schedule your showing today before this beautiful home is gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $395,000
