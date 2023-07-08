Like new construction in Kinderton Village. Beautifully maintained 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with an open upper loft/flex space. Laundry is conveniently located on 2nd floor. You will love this spacious kitchen that boasts lots of storage and a walk in pantry. Neighborhood amenities include pool, volleyball court, basketball courts, multiple playgrounds, fishing pond, & sidewalks for walking. Close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and hospitals.