Like new construction in Kinderton Village. Beautifully maintained 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with an open upper loft/flex space. Laundry is conveniently located on 2nd floor. You will love this spacious kitchen that boasts lots of storage and a walk in pantry. Neighborhood amenities include pool, volleyball court, basketball courts, multiple playgrounds, fishing pond, & sidewalks for walking. Close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and hospitals.
3 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A record crowd didn’t exactly make for a great Fourth of July, according to some fans at Tuesday night’s Winston-Salem Dash game.
Elevation Church, which has a church in Winston-Salem, has left the Southern Baptist Convention over the convention’s rule that only men can b…
The Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday they have issued warning letters to six companies, including …
If you're looking for cheap gas, Sheetz has a patriotic offer for you.
Lowe’s Home Improvement opens Friday a new-to-North Carolina outlet concept at Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro.