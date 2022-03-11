3 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $615,000

Terrific Bermuda Run West offering w/golf course view of #3! Well cared for home has flexible floorplan. Spacious great room has stunning chandelier, gas fireplace & vaulted ceiling. Large kitchen features above & under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, large wood-topped island, pantry & eat-in bfast area w/trey ceiling. Gorgeous sunroom w/lovely built-ins provides access to 2 outdoor areas: brick fenced deck AND stamped concrete patio. Primary suite offers 2 full bathrooms, 2 walk-in closets & gracious flex space ideal for office, exercise, reading OR turn this space into the closet of your dreams! 2nd floor ensuite w/private full bath & WIC. 3rd BR also with WIC. Large bonus room has fantastic built in shelving & window seat. Plantation shutters throughout! New hot water heater, storm door & entry paint 2022. Primary suite carpet 2021. Membership to BRCC required. Maintenance free living w/convenient access to shopping, dining, Tanglewood & I40.