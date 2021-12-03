Beautiful Golf Course View and Shady Brick courtyard patio. Enjoy MAIN level living with space upstairs for office, crafts, recreation PLUS two bedrooms & two bathrooms. Windows extend most of the length of the totally OPEN kitchen, breakfast and great room. Standing at the farm sink, you can watch television and enjoy the glow of the gas log fireplace (with remote control). The main level primary suite provides a separate HVAC for personal comfort. SPACIOUS and luxurious primary bathroom with garden tub, large tiled shower, private toilet room and LARGE walk in closet. The millwork in the home is outstanding, giving an extra touch of warmness to each space, starting in the two story entry foyer. This is a perfect home for two offices- one on the main level and one upstairs, (with a wall of built ins). You will enjoy the bonus room, featuring a beverage bar and room for crafts, recreation, toys, etc. Don't Downsize - SMARTSIZE and enjoy your life! More photos and floorplan to follow.
3 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $653,000
