3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $0

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION to showcase home plan and community by Arden Homes! Build your dream home in Clemmons' newest neighborhood, the Terrace at Havenbrook. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with main level owner's suite, 2nd story loft, and covered porch. The Farris floor plan options include elevation options, gourmet kitchen, owner's bath walk-in shower, fireplace, bonus room, 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom, and great room slider. Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {FARRIS PLAN}