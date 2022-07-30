3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $0

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION to showcase home plan and community by Arden Homes! Build your dream home in Clemmons' newest neighborhood, the Terrace at Havenbrook. 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, with main level owner's suite, and 2nd story loft. The Fisher II floor plan options include elevation options, walk-in shower, gourmet kitchen, covered porch, great room slider, screened porch, fireplace, accessible front door, and 4th or 5th bedroom. Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {FISHER II PLAN}