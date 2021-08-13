RARE OPPORTUNITY! This one-of-a-kind Mill House contains a rich history in the Clemmons area. Originally part of the Robert E. Lasater Estate, this magnificent structure contains a fully operational mill. Numerous unique items from around the world adorn the residence including a lavish free standing Terrazzo stair case. The outside grounds contain a serene lakeside garden with an amphitheater. Listing includes three additional parcels including a boat house/guest quarters.
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $1,990,000
