 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $1,990,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $1,990,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $1,990,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY! This one-of-a-kind Mill House contains a rich history in the Clemmons area. Originally part of the Robert E. Lasater Estate, this magnificent structure contains a fully operational mill. Numerous unique items from around the world adorn the residence including a lavish free standing Terrazzo stair case. The outside grounds contain a serene lakeside garden with an amphitheater. Listing includes three additional parcels including a boat house/guest quarters.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News