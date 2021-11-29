3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $170,000

Enjoy one-level living on this giant plot of land hidden in the heart of Clemmons. This 1.03 acre lot is being sold with the neighboring lot (5695 Luperville Dr). This home is accompanied by a detached garage and two storage buildings. The home itself has a covered porch that opens up into the living room. From the living room, the dining area opens up into the kitchen and gives way to the den. The den has access to the large screened-in back porch.The primary bedroom has a ceiling fan and private bathroom. The primary bedroom is accompanied by two more bedrooms and one additional full bathroom. Limited financing available.