3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $212,000

*Update - We appreciate all the interest in this beautiful property and are calling for your best offers to be submitted by Monday, October 25th, at 1pm.* Ready for a home that is an escape from your day to day stressors? Look no further! This lovely home sits back off the road on nearly 8 acres of land that is peaceful and oozes serenity. Want to go for a little forest bathing? Take a walk down to the creek and enjoy some time in the homemade cabin and feel your troubles just melt away.

