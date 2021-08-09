 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $229,000

Excellent location is convenient to Clemmons and Winston-Salem. USDA eligible. Neighborhood pool and playground.  Home has a fireplace, is prewired with surround sound, has arched doorways and crown moldings. Wonderful 9' ceilings on the main level. Patio doors in living room open up to spacious backyard and large patio. Great for entertaining. Primary bathroom has a garden tub, a separate shower and double sinks. A must see! Schedule your appointment today!

