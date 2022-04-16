 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $229,900

Seller is asking for Highest and Best Offers by 3:00 PM Saturday 16th. One level living in popular Salem Place neighborhood in Clemmons!!! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Inviting foyer, leading to living room with vaulted ceiling & warm gas logs fireplace, New Heat Pump 2018, Beautiful hardwood & laminate flooring thru out, Master bedroom with walk-in closet, Master bath with shower/garden tub combo, Great backyard with extra large patio, Corner lot, Convenient access to neighborhood walking trails!

