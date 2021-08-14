 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $235,000

Quaint and bright, ranch home featuring 3 beds and 2 baths. Located in the highly desirable West Forsyth school district. Split bedroom floor plan with open concept makes this space feel large. Kitchen features freshly painted cabinets, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Fenced back yard with gate access to the neighborhood playground. Neighborhood pool to relax during hot summer days. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

