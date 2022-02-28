 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $240,000

Don't miss out on this super quaint, brick ranch right in the heart of Clemmons. This home sits on an unfinished basement with a 1 car garage. 3 Beds, 2 Baths and Bonus Room. Home was a previous rental property and has great potential.

