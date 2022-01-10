3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $269,900

Sought after one-level Langdon Village townhome with brick and vinyl exterior, tenderly cared for by one owner! Hardwood floors throughout, tile in baths and crown moldings throughout. Lovely, private back yard view from spacious patio with stone sitting walls and electric awning for warm summer days. Kitchen with tremendous amount of cabinets and granite countertops plus pantry. Adjacent laundry room has bonus closet for storage. Primary bedroom with trey ceiling, walk-in closet, and bath with double sinks and 5 foot shower. 2-Car garage with space for storage opens right into the kitchen! Make appointment NOW, this one will go FAST! Showings begin Saturday morning, January 8th! Rentals restricted; see disclosures.