Open House 2/26 from 2-4pm. Straight out of your West Elm magazine, this 3BR 2.5BA townhome invites you inside to cozy up on the couch with your morning cup of coffee. The abundant natural light pours into your open floorplan providing a cheerful atmosphere. Granite countertops in the kitchen with island, pantry, and stainless appliances. This 2 story townhome even offers a 1 car garage. Enjoy the front porch or fenced back patio for outdoor entertaining. All neutral paint throughout and laminate flooring on the main level make this a low maintenance, move-in ready home. Owner's suite with large walk-in closet, double sinks & shower. Well thought-out plan to have laundry on 2nd level with all 3 bedrooms. Ample closet space throughout. Don't forget to swing by to see the neighborhood pool & playground.