3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $275,000

Please submit all offers by Sunday, 3/6 at 6:00 PM. You're going to love maintenance free living in Davidson County! Don't want to do stairs anymore? Well, the primary bedroom and laundry are on the main level! Enjoy community trails, a pool and more. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. If you enjoy cooking, the back patio offers space for an herb garden and is enclosed with privacy fencing for your own private retreat. On the second floor you'll find two bedrooms along with a full bath. Don't worry about storage, in addition to the two car attached garage there is also ample storage space in the walk in attic. This is sure to go quick, book your appointment today!