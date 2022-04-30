3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $275,000

Update: Open House Canceled. SELLERS HAVE REQUESTED ALL OFFERS BY 10 PM THIS Friday, 4/29. Ready to start living the good life? Enjoy a main level primary suite and laundry along with exterior maintenance taken care of by the HOA! Take in the great outdoors with community trails, a pool and more. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The sellers have made many upgrades including engineered hardwood floors on both levels and a new shower in the primary bath. If you enjoy a summer cookout, the back patio is perfect to entertain. On the second floor you'll find two bedrooms along with a full bath. Don't worry about storage, in addition to the two car attached garage there is also ample storage space in the walk in attic (21'1" x 10'0"). This is sure to go quick, book your appointment today!