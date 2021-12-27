3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $280,000

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the desirable Springfield Farms Community. Great home with plenty of space for everyone. Primary suite features vaulted ceiling with walk-in closet. Primary bath has separate tub/shower with double vanity. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and space for a table & chairs. Room off the Kitchen would make a great Office, Formal Dining, Craft Room or Guest space. Finished basement perfect for Rec/Playroom. Large screened deck overlooking backyard. Won't last long, so come see it for yourself!