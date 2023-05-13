Welcome to this beautiful END UNIT 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, built in 2019, and boasting plenty of features that make it a must-see. As you enter the home, you'll be greeted by an abundance of natural light that pours into the open concept living area, complete with a cozy fireplace. The primary bedroom is conveniently located on the main level and boasts plenty of space for all your needs. The attached en suite bathroom features a double sink vanity, large soaking tub and spacious walk-in shower. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, ample cabinet space, a pantry and stainless steel appliances. This end unit also offers extra privacy and plenty of natural light. Step outside to the vinyl privacy fenced patio, complete with a pergola that's perfect for outdoor entertaining. The one-car garage provides ample storage space. The community also offers a pool and playground for residents to enjoy. Enjoy lower property taxes as property is located in Davidson County!