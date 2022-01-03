 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $285,000

Absolutely Turn-Key newly renovated Brick Ranch Featuring newer roof, gutters, 2018, new concrete driveway, Delta- May total moisture removal system installed 2014. Newly remodeled Gourmet Kitchen w/picture extended window, Oster Blue Granite countertops, Porcelain Turkish Corella Tiled flooring and backsplash, newer 2014 Quicksilver Belgium Flooring throughout and new carpet. Both Bathrooms were refinished with Porcelain Turkish tiles and oil bronze fixtures. New paint outside and inside. Walk out to a beautifully landscaped yard featuring a brick patio, outside a brick fireplace, and a deck. The mature Crepe Myrtle tree-lined driveway is sure to impress as well as the cozy coverd front porch. This one will go fast.

