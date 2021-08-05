 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $285,900
Charming all brick townhome in Meadowfield neighborhood. Less than one year old, it is still under the builder's warranty. Dark hardwoods throughout the main floor add an elegant ambiance. A beautiful primary bedroom with a large bathroom and closet have easy access on the main floor. The upper floor has two bedrooms, a roomy loft, and a double sink full bath. Two attic storage areas measure 8 x 20 and 8 x 15! You will love the friendly neighborhood and the community pool! The agent is an owner. September 15 is the earliest it can close.

