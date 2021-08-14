3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $295,899

Main level living at it's finest! This recently constructed townhome in 2020 is located in desirable northern Davidson County. It features a large open living floorplan with two car garage, large main level primary bedroom, mudroom, and main level laundry room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, large kitchen with plenty of storage and soft-close cabinets and drawers. Primary and additional bedroom on the main level and upstairs features a private bedroom and bathroom. There's plenty of storage with a walk-in attic and large closets throughout. Enjoy the luxury of outdoor living on the outdoor terrace with privacy fence perfect for morning coffee or enjoying the outdoors with plenty of privacy. This end unit townhome has everything to be desired! Showings begin 8-13. Scheduled your showing today!