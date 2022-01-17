Hard to find acreage in Davidson County! Escape from small lots and have room to roam at this beautiful property. Working from home? No problem since you will have plenty of extra space in the primary bedroom or recently updated basement for an office. So many options in the basement area - play room, second living area, game room, home school, office. The basement also has a full bath! Build that outdoor space that you've always wanted with an outdoor kitchen/grill area now that you have the room. Per owner: Roof, HVAC, gutters with guards all updated in 2011. Water heater approximately two years old. Other recent updates include carpet in two bedrooms, kitchen and bath tile flooring, cultured marble shower and LVP flooring, basement. Home sits on over 2.5 acres and has a fenced back yard! Make an appointment to see this home soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
She stole $500K from a Winston-Salem employer. Then she became a CEO and is accused of embezzling $15 million.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
Two men exchanged gunfire Wednesday in the parking lot of South Park Shopping Center on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said in a n…
More snow and the potential for freezing rain are possible over the weekend in the Triad as a weather system blows into the region from Canada, according to forecasters.
Silas Creek Crossing shopping center sold for $24.2 million to N.Y. group
Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off…
Two men are charged in the shooting death of Victor Floyd Hardy, who was found on Patterson Avenue.
Dear Amy: Six years ago, after a gathering with my husband of 30 years, his mom, his two sisters, and a brother-in-law, one of the sisters wro…
School HR chief's resignation unrelated to $16 million error, says Winston-Salem/Forsyth district spokesman
Jevelyn Bonner-Reed resigned from the school district on Nov. 9, almost two months before a miscalculation was discovered in compensation plan.
- Updated
With a potential winter storm headed to the Triad for the upcoming holiday weekend, Winston-Salem officials say they’re scrambling to find drivers to operate equipment used to prepare the city’s roads for snow or ice, and clear any that accumulates.
For Craig Engels, 2021 was a year filled with miles and milestones. The Pfafftown runner recently signed a new long-term contract with Nike, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and earned his MBA.
“It’s been an awesome and busy year,” the 2012 Reagan High School graduate said. “Obviously, I wanted to make the Olympics, but I’ve been having a great time since then.”