3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $299,000

Hard to find acreage in Davidson County! Escape from small lots and have room to roam at this beautiful property. Working from home? No problem since you will have plenty of extra space in the primary bedroom or recently updated basement for an office. So many options in the basement area - play room, second living area, game room, home school, office. The basement also has a full bath! Build that outdoor space that you've always wanted with an outdoor kitchen/grill area now that you have the room. Per owner: Roof, HVAC, gutters with guards all updated in 2011. Water heater approximately two years old. Other recent updates include carpet in two bedrooms, kitchen and bath tile flooring, cultured marble shower and LVP flooring, basement. Home sits on over 2.5 acres and has a fenced back yard! Make an appointment to see this home soon!

