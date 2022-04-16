 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $299,000

Move in ready home in northern Davidson county! Enjoy this one level split plan home on over an acre. Perfect front porch for rocking chairs! Fenced in back yard and patio area make for the perfect play and entertainment areas! The detached garage offers more than just parking (with doors opening in both directions) - lots of storage area, floored attic storage, and bonus space. Garage/building space plumbed and has ductwork ran for HVAC so you can easily finish it off! Open House: Friday 04/15/22 3:30-5:30pm and Saturday 04/16/22 1:00-3:00pm

