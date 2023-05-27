Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Main level living includes: large living room with gas log fireplace and soaring vaulted ceiling, spacious dining area with walkout to back patio, beautiful kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, deep well sink and huge pantry, 2 car garage, powder room, private primary suite, walk-in closet and ensuite bath with dual vanity and walk in shower with seamless door. Upstairs features two large bedrooms, full bath and unfinished room for extra walk in attic storage or room for expansion. Low Davidson County taxes and neighborhood pool, play area, poolhouse and walking trail.