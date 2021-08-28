3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $309,900

Beautiful unit with upgrades galore and so much bonus storage. Main level features hand-scraped engineered hardwood floors, lots of natural light, high ceilings, and beautiful crown molding. The owners extended the back patio for additional seating room. Unit is a short distance to the neighborhood pool! Upstairs the bonus room (or 3rd bedroom) has hardwood floors with a large walk-in floored attic space; ideal for storage. Owner has added shelving in almost every closet as well as in the garage. Garage has also had threshold installed for additional waterproofing. 30 year architectural shingles, Trane furnace, and meticulously maintained unit with no pets or smoking. Outstanding community convenient to Hwy 150 which takes you to Winston or Lexington.