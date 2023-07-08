Remarkable in Rivergate! Like new one-level 3 bedroom 2 bath in Clemmons that boasts a neighborhood pool and playground! The home features a very large living room, a kitchen with a walk-in pantry, and a bright dining area that opens to a patio overlooking the back yard. The spacious primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Ready to move in with fresh carpet and paint throughout. Hurry! This won't last!