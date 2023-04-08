Check out this 3bd 2ba one level home located at the end of a quite street. Easy to maintain wood flooring throughout. Spacious and open living area with beautiful stone fire place. Decorative archway as you enter the kitchen. upgraded oversized farm sink surrounded by granite counter tops. Stainless appliances. Go ahead and stock up on groceries because the pantry is Huge! Large primary featuring a convenient walk in closet. Open stand up shower surrounded by tile. Double sink vanity with granite. Step out back to the covered patio with fan. Perfect to relax and enjoy some privacy or perfect to entertain guest. Low maintenance vinyl fencing to add additional privacy. Conveniently located to all amenities. Don't miss the opportunity to make this home your own!