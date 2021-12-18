3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $325,000

Beautiful 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in the desirable River Gate community in Clemmons. Enjoy fully solar powered energy with no power bills! Home features a loft area for secondary entertaining, 2 spacious walk-in closets in the primary bedroom and upgrades including cabinet hardware and solid wood floors on the main level. Neighborhood features a playground and community pool. Don't miss out on this beauty within the West Forsyth high school district. Schedule your showing today!