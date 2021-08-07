 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $327,485

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $327,485

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $327,485

Welcome to your new home! Dover floor plan has it all. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen. Expansive open areas, Flex Room home is ideal for living and entertaining. Enjoy the privacy of your covered porch as you relax outside. Master suite on main. Spacious closets and storage throughout the home. Features include Quartz countertops, tile backsplash, Revwood throughout main level, Smart Home and Community spaces to enjoy year round.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News