3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $327,485

Welcome to your new home! Dover floor plan has it all. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen. Expansive open areas, Flex Room home is ideal for living and entertaining. Enjoy the privacy of your covered porch as you relax outside. Master suite on main. Spacious closets and storage throughout the home. Features include Quartz countertops, tile backsplash, Revwood throughout main level, Smart Home and Community spaces to enjoy year round.