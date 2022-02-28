3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $327,500

If you have been waiting, this one-owner home HAS IT ALL! Largest floor plan built in Langdon Village, plus sunroom, screened porch & finished bonus room! Generously sized kitchen with granite counters & pot drawers for easy storage access, plus bar seating & dining room. Primary bedroom is huge, featuring tray ceiling & ensuite bath with garden tub & separate shower, plus walk-in closet! Vaulted ceiling in the living area adds character & openness while the corner gas fireplace creates a focal point. Sun drenched adjacent sunroom is the ideal spot to begin and end the day & leads out to the screened porch. Need an additional living area, private guest room or home office? Don't miss the bonus room over the garage, which is an oasis with skylights & separately zoned HVAC. Incredibly private location overlooking landscaped common area has the BEST view in the neighborhood. Did I mention it's Energy Star rated? HOA mows so you don't have to! RENTALS RESTRICTED BY REVISED COVENANTS.