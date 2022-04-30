 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $330,000

Excellent ONE LEVEL living in the River Gate Community of Clemmons! Great Room with 9 ft ceiling, and a cozy fireplace with gas logs. Dining Area is open to the Great Room and Kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops, ceramic backsplash and a spacious walk-in pantry. Nice split bedroom plan. Primary bath has dual sinks with a cultured marble counter and easy step-in shower. Nice secondary bath with tub/shower combo and cultured marble counter. Great outdoor living in your fenced-in yard with a double patio providing a place to lounge, dine, enjoy the gas fire pit and gaze at the stars! Neighborhood HOA includes access to a nice pool, pool house and club house. Schedule your showing today!

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul, said the five men (four of whom are trying to prove their innocence; the fifth was killed in 2019) are guilty in her father's murder. Nathaniel Jones, 61, was murdered on Nov. 15, 2019 in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. The five men, who were teenagers when they were convicted, are Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy, who was stabbed to death on Aug. 28, 2019. The men said Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions. 

