3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $334,900

Beautiful one level home with bonus room! Side entry garage! Large private yard! The kitchen offers granite, ceramic tile flooring and lots of cabinets! Large primary bedroom with trey ceilings! Primary bath has separate shower, garden tub and separate sinks! Large walk in closest! Hardwood floors in living room! Enjoy drinking your morning coffee on the covered patio! Too many extras to mention! A must see!

