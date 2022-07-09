 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $349,000

Rare opportunity to live in Sunny Brook Village in Clemmons! This lovely one level town home built in 2018 features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with almost 1,900 square feet of luxury living. Open floor plan offers a huge great room with fireplace, dining area and Chef's kitchen with lots of granite counter space and cabinets. Primary suite has large walk in shower, double vanity and huge closet. Split floor plan with 2 other bedrooms with large closets. Home also features a large sunroom and patio. 2 car garage. HOA dues include lawn care. Refrigerator , washer and dryer to remain. Showings begin July 8.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert