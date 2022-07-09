3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $349,000

Rare opportunity to live in Sunny Brook Village in Clemmons! This lovely one level town home built in 2018 features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with almost 1,900 square feet of luxury living. Open floor plan offers a huge great room with fireplace, dining area and Chef's kitchen with lots of granite counter space and cabinets. Primary suite has large walk in shower, double vanity and huge closet. Split floor plan with 2 other bedrooms with large closets. Home also features a large sunroom and patio. 2 car garage. HOA dues include lawn care. Refrigerator , washer and dryer to remain. Showings begin July 8.