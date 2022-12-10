3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $349,900

Fantastic New Home with desirable Open Plan and 9'ceilings on the main level. Nice flat lot with double wide driveway. Why buy existing when you can have a brand new home with warranties and worry free living. Home expected for completion in January, taking offers now! See Below for Closing Cost offer! Note and disclaimer, some of the photos are from previously finished homes of the same model. The colors and fixtures may vary slightly from the ones in the photos. !!! Bonus!!! Get up to $5,000 Closing cost assistance with acceptable offer!!!