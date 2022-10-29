 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $349,900

Well maintained, like new one level home. 9' Smooth ceilings, blinds throughout. Primary with trey ceiling, adjoining bath with garden tub and separate shower, double vanities. Open floor plan, living room with "switch on" gas fireplace, open to kitchen and dining. Kitchen with granite countertops and pantry. LG refrigerator to remain. 2 car attached garage with a level 2 charging station for an electric car. Washer and dryer to remain. Disclosures to be uploaded today.

