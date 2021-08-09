3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $349,900

MULTI-OFFER! HIGHEST AND BEST BY MIDNIGHT SUNDAY 6/8/21! Wonderful One-Level Living in Salem Glen's Cobblestone Village! Immaculate 3 bedroom plus a big bonus on upper and a huge walk-in attic offers all the space you need in this premier gold community! Very tall ceilings and engineered wood floors add openness and warmth to the large living room with gas log fireplace and surround speakers, and the spacious dining with arches and wainscoting. Bright kitchen with island and desk area features solid surface counters and stainless appliances, and opens to large breakfast room. Primary suite with tray ceiling includes two walk-in closets and a beautiful bathroom with Jacuzzi Jetted Tub for relaxing. Split bedroom design for guest privacy. Large bonus room on upper plus a huge walk-in attic to storing all the extra stuff! Plantation shutters throughout! Lovely private patio with nice garden spaces and beautiful views, and the HOA maintains the yard! Home Warranty!