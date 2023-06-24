Welcome to Titan Village, the charming new community nestled just off the heart of Clemmons! This community is located on S. Peace Haven Road between 40W and Hwy 421, making it a convenient place to call home if you commute for work. The ease & convenience of your life is truly the value that Titan Village represents. Less than 1 mile from major shopping and restaurants. Close to myriad outdoor activity options to keep the whole family busy! The Hamilton features an open concept first floor with a spacious family room and cozy corner fireplace. This plan has both a formal dining room and a casual dining area which overlooks your back patio. Upstairs in the Hamilton you will find a spacious master bedroom with an enormous walk in closet, a guest bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms each featuring a walk in closet. Granite, subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting in the kitchen and 36” birch cabinets with crown molding are just a few of the standard features we offer!!