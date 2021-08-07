3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $350,780

Low Maintenance living at The Landing at Rocklyn offered by D.R. Horton. The Clifton floor plan haws open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. Expansive open areas, flex room with private upstairs suite makes this home ideal for living & entertaining. Enjoy the privacy of your large covered porch as you relax outside. Primary bedroom on main level with spacious double closets and storage throughout the home. Included features include granite countertops, tile backsplash, Revwood flooring throughout main level, carpet upstairs. Smart Home feature included and community spaces to enjoy year around. Home is Geographically located in Davidson County, Forsyth County is the claiming jurisdiction.