3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $365,000

Back on Market at NO FAULT TO THE SELLER. Move in ready home in popular Clemmons neighborhood. Main level with updated LVP throughout features dining room/flex space, open concept living room and kitchen, laundry room and powder room. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic backsplash, and more! Entertain guests on the patio area in privacy with a fenced in yard! Large primary suite with walk in closet and dual vanities. Two spare rooms with updated carpet. Large loft perfect for extra living area or home office. Head over to the neighborhood playground and pool for close-to-home fun!