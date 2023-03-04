From the beautiful landscapes to the immaculate interior. This home is move in ready. Exterior features rock landscaping, cement siding w/ stone accents, and rocking chair front porch. Inside the front door is huge entry way with tray style ceilings and crown molding throughout. Fantastic hardwood floorings in living areas. Kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space, SS appliances, large pantry, separate island w/ sink, dishwasher. Kitchen opens to dining area with natural lighting w/ access to screened in patio. Open floor plan perfect for entertainment w/ living room right off the kitchen with gas log FP. Primary bedroom w/ tray ceilings, attached en suite with double sink vanity, shower w/ transom window, separate water closet. HUGE walk-in closet with small door access to laundry room for easy laundry days. Water softner system. Back yard is level, and HUGE w/ plenty of room for a family. Great home in Bluestone minutes to all amenities of Clemmons. Call today.