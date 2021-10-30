 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $367,475

Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. Welcome to your new home! Clifton Floor Plan has it all. Open concept living room, dining room & kitchen. Expansive open areas, flex room and private upstairs suite make this home ideal for living and entertaining. Enjoy the privacy of your covered porch as you relax outside. Master suite on main. Spacious closets and storage throughout the home. Features include granite or quartz countertops, Tile backsplash, Revwood throughout main level, carpet upstairs.

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

