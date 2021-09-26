 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $367,475

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $367,475

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $367,475

The Dover offers an abundance of space with 3 bedrooms and a flex room. The open kitchen is in the center of the home with a large island and walk in pantry. The dining and living areas are filled with windows adding to light and airy feel of this home. Inside the owners suite is a private bath with two separate vanities and a must see walk in closet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News