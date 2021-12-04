The number one selling Clifton plan has tons of open light and is the #1 feature of this 2 level home. This floor plan offers two spacious walk in closets in the primary suite which is located on the main level and a designated flex/office area also on the main level. This brand new home sits across from a park in the community lot 16. Cuddle up to the gas fireplace in your family room, whip up meals in the spacious kitchen boasting Farm style 42’ cabinets with tile backsplash quartz or granite countertops. Enjoy the open concept flow with family room, dining room and adjoining kitchen making entertaining a breeze.Relax in privacy in the oversized screened in porch at your leisure. Come tour our Model home and make The Landing at Rocklyn your new home today. Community pool, trail that leads to a pond, Pickle ball Court, Playground with Shelter and Grill, waterfall and meditation space with gazebo 2 parks in the community, sidewalks and street lights and yard service.
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $368,475
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man faces multiple charges after Winston-Salem Police said he was part of a group of people driving dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles reck…
Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now.
Pilot Mountain State Park is closed indefinitely; fire is confined to state property.
A new lawsuit has been filed against UNC School of the Arts accusing 25 former administrators and faculty members of either participating in sexual abuse against high school students or covering it up. The lawsuit names 39 plaintiffs.
A wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park grew to 500 acres Monday and is expected to reach 900 acres.
A machete-wielding man who died Sunday afternoon after he was shot by a Winston-Salem police officer was facing trial on several drug-related …
Denise Hartsfield, a retired district-court judge, announces that she will run for district attorney of Forsyth County in 2022
Denise Hartsfield, a retired District Court judge, announced Wednesday that she will run as a Democratic candidate for district attorney of Fo…
The project, called Project Thunderbird, to get $106 million in state grants.
11:10 p.m. update: Laela Kamoria Jones has been located and the Amber Alert is canceled.
When Dave Clawson finally walked into his post-game news conference, he had a guest with him.