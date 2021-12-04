3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $368,475

The number one selling Clifton plan has tons of open light and is the #1 feature of this 2 level home. This floor plan offers two spacious walk in closets in the primary suite which is located on the main level and a designated flex/office area also on the main level. This brand new home sits across from a park in the community lot 16. Cuddle up to the gas fireplace in your family room, whip up meals in the spacious kitchen boasting Farm style 42’ cabinets with tile backsplash quartz or granite countertops. Enjoy the open concept flow with family room, dining room and adjoining kitchen making entertaining a breeze.Relax in privacy in the oversized screened in porch at your leisure. Come tour our Model home and make The Landing at Rocklyn your new home today. Community pool, trail that leads to a pond, Pickle ball Court, Playground with Shelter and Grill, waterfall and meditation space with gazebo 2 parks in the community, sidewalks and street lights and yard service.