 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $368,475

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $368,475

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $368,475

The number one selling Clifton plan has tons of open light and is the #1 feature of this 2 level home. This floor plan offers two spacious walk in closets in the primary suite which is located on the main level and a designated flex/office area also on the main level. This brand new home sits across from a park in the community lot 16. Cuddle up to the gas fireplace in your family room, whip up meals in the spacious kitchen boasting Farm style 42’ cabinets with tile backsplash quartz or granite countertops. Enjoy the open concept flow with family room, dining room and adjoining kitchen making entertaining a breeze.Relax in privacy in the oversized screened in porch at your leisure. Come tour our Model home and make The Landing at Rocklyn your new home today. Community pool, trail that leads to a pond, Pickle ball Court, Playground with Shelter and Grill, waterfall and meditation space with gazebo 2 parks in the community, sidewalks and street lights and yard service.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert