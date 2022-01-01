3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $370,475

Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. Welcome to your new home! Clifton Floor Plan has it all. Open concept living room, dining room & kitchen. Expansive open areas, flex room and private upstairs suite make this home ideal for living and entertaining. Enjoy the privacy of your covered porch as you relax outside. Primary on main. Spacious closets and storage throughout the home. Features include granite countertops, Tile backsplash, Revwood throughout main level, carpet upstairs, Smart Home and much more!